Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.6% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.77 and its 200-day moving average is $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.