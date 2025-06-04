American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.17% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KORP opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

