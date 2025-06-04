American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 332.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

