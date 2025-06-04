Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URGN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $36.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.66. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About UroGen Pharma

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.