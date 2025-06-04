AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,210 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.49. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

