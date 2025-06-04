Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,573,436 shares in the company, valued at $680,999,572.72. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 8,850.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,369 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $22,507,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after acquiring an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 86.84% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

