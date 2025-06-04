Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Assertio were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Assertio had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 target price on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

