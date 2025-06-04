Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.83 Million Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Latham Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Latham Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its position in Latham Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $28,489.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,668.95. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,629.72. The trade was a 24.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,250 shares of company stock valued at $988,044 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Latham Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWIM stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $709.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

