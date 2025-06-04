Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BELFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

