BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.