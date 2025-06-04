Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – June 2nd

Applied Digital, Oracle, Ryvyl, Riot Platforms, Globant, Brand Engagement Network, and Core Scientific are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business from blockchain technology—whether by developing distributed‐ledger platforms, supplying cryptocurrency mining hardware and software, or offering related services. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the growth and adoption of blockchain systems without holding digital coins directly. However, blockchain stocks often exhibit heightened volatility, as their fortunes are tied to both technological innovation and evolving regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 152,657,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,611,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 5.98.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $164.88. 2,023,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Ryvyl (RVYL)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,106,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,074. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,567,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,674,980. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 4.74.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.40. 588,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.30. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Shares of BNAI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 123,769,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Brand Engagement Network has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.66.

