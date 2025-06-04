BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes $41,000 Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.90. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 229.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taysha Gene Therapies

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,841,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,814,686. This represents a 35.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

