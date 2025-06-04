Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $276.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $257.88 and last traded at $256.85, with a volume of 30301799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.71.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after buying an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 209.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.47 and its 200-day moving average is $204.62.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

