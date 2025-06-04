BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BW LPG by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 660,269 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of BW LPG by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,208,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 404,323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BW LPG by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000.

BW LPG Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BWLP opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. BW LPG Limited has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.96 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

BW LPG Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

