Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.01. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 610 shares.

Canacol Energy Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

