CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. JMP Securities cut their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARG

CarGurus Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 174.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,004,969.50. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 835,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after acquiring an additional 542,382 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,420 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.