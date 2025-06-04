CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.82.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get CarMax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.