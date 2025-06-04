CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.14 and traded as low as $28.58. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 12,960 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Swiatek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $339,073. This represents a 17.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 97,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,494 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.