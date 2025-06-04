Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.18.

CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. Chewy has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $2,540,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,411 shares of company stock worth $11,928,229. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. BC Partners PE LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,142,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

