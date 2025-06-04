Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 907,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CMG opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.