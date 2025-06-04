Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.53.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

CB opened at $296.68 on Wednesday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,553 shares of company stock valued at $40,387,620 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

