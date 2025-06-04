Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 218.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cohu by 1,225.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 826.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cohu by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cohu by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $839.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

