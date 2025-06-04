Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

CAG opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

