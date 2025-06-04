Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coty by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

