Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 7,003,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,783,000 after buying an additional 590,009 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 709,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 161,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The business had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.