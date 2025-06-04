Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNGR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $3,756,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 102,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,782,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,882 shares of company stock worth $639,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.