Deutsche Bank AG Has $128,000 Stock Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 4,014.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CPI Card Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CPI Card Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on CPI Card Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CPI Card Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMTS opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $256.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.77.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $122.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. Research analysts predict that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CPI Card Group news, Chairman H Sanford Riley purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,468.66. This trade represents a 302.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CPI Card Group

(Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.