DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.45 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.23). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.22), with a volume of 95,512 shares changing hands.

DFS Furniture Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £374.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.74.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. DFS Furniture had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DFS Furniture plc will post 7.25545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

