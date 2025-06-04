Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock Position Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,951,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $48,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:DDS opened at $397.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.63 and its 200-day moving average is $409.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

