Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.12 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 301 ($4.07). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 299 ($4.04), with a volume of 782,689 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £402.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.13.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 13.82 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a net margin of 88.71% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.