Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as low as C$4.68. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.69, with a volume of 43,245 shares changing hands.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.35.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

