Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.77. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 26,384 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 155,902 shares during the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

