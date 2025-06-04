Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRGV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 15,519.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,675,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 2,658,099 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 272,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 57,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $40,493.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,213,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,668.78. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Piconi sold 40,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $37,860.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,053,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,850,747.78. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,938 shares of company stock worth $139,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 73.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

