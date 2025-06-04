Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.91 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.35). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 98.15 ($1.33), with a volume of 279,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 94.18. The stock has a market cap of £136.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Epwin Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Epwin Group Plc will post 10.9925293 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

