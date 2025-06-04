Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,810 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.22% of Extreme Networks worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 603.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. The firm had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $490,504.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,510,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,171.87. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

