Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,537.39 and traded as high as $1,691.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,680.00, with a volume of 19,142 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,537.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,447.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $42.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.92 by $10.78. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

