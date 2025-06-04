Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.13. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 754,150 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.68 million, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.51.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

