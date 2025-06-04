Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.98 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 249.53 ($3.37). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 471,152 shares trading hands.
Fidelity China Special Trading Up 2.0%
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25.
Fidelity China Special Company Profile
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity China Special
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.