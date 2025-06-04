Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.98 ($3.26) and traded as high as GBX 249.53 ($3.37). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 471,152 shares trading hands.

Fidelity China Special Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25.

Get Fidelity China Special alerts:

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.