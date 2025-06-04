Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $950.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

