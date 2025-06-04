First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.25. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 123,584 shares trading hands.
First Atlantic Nickel Stock Down 4.1%
The firm has a market cap of C$17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.
About First Atlantic Nickel
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
