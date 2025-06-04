Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in May

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 560,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Stock Performance
Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.