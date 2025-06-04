FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,402 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 134.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

