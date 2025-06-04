Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,433 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Geron by 947.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,802,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,240,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Geron by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,587,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,019,000 after buying an additional 4,549,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Geron by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,082,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

