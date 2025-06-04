GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.50. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $135.73 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843,867.95. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,406. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after buying an additional 1,610,890 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,727,000 after buying an additional 1,258,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,582,000 after buying an additional 719,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

