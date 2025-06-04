Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,896,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 1,423,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,468,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after buying an additional 75,129 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,409,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 742,479 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 585.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,295,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,227,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 1.0%

SUPV stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $180.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Supervielle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

