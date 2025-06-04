Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as high as C$2.91. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 6,257 shares traded.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.05.

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETFs investment objective is to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Energy Leaders (as defined below) directly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.