Headinvest LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 78,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 56,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

