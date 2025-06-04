Helium Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

