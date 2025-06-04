Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 341.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,284.75. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

