Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,321,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 41,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 90,862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6%

HRTX stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

